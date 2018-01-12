Police arrest Suffolk bank robbery suspect

Carver Hyman (Photo: Suffolk Police Department)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for attempting to rob two Chartway Federal Credit Union locations in December 2017.

Officers said Carver Hyman, 72, was arrested on charges of robbery, prohibition of wearing a mask in certain places, and use of a firearm while in commission of a felony.

According to police, Hyman is still under investigating for additional incidents in other areas.

READ MORE: Suffolk police investigate an attempted credit union robbery

SEE ALSO: Suffolk credit union robbed, police are searching for the suspect

© 2018 WVEC-TV