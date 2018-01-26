Police investigating disturbances at King's Fork

(Photo: 13News Now)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Suffolk Police confirmed they are investigating multiple disturbances that have happened in recent days at King's Fork High School.

Videos have been posted online allegedly showing fights at the school, which comes after officials said a 15-year-old student was found with a gun at the school on Tuesday.

Police said they are seeking petitions for disorderly conduct against the students believed to have been involved in the fights.

Suffolk Public Schools have not said what, if any, disciplinary action the students will face.

Following Tuesday's incident with the gun, a13News Now viewer shared Suffolk Public School's automated message with us:

