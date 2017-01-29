Police searching for missing woman in Suffolk

Nora Jane Musgrove (Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Suffolk police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing endangered woman.

Nora Jane Musgrove, 59, was last seen Tuesday, Jan. 25, by a neighbor at Sentara Obici Hospital around 3 p.m.

Officials say Musgrove was reported missing by her son, who contacted police Sunday, saying this behavior is not normal for her.

Musgrove is described as being 5'4" and 109 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was driving a blue 2006 Nissan Sentara with Virginia license tag HVNSPRT.

Officials say Musgrove has several medical conditions that require medication, which she did not take with her.

Anyone with information on Musgrove's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or your local police department.

