(Photo: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Three people were displaced following a house fire in Suffolk on Saturday.

Timothy Kelley with the City of Suffolk said crews responded to the fire around 2 p.m. in the 100 block of Lewis Avenue.

Kelley said the fire was contained to the first floor and was electrical in nature.

No injuries were reported.

(Photo: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

