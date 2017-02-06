Road remains shut down following train derailment

(Photo: 13News Now)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A traffic alert remains in effect, because of a weekend train derailment in Suffolk.

Police say the 300 block of Wellons Street and Saratoga Road along Hall Avenue remains shut down.

We're told the intersection will remain closed as Norfolk Southern tries to figure out what caused the fright train to jump the tracks.

Several cars left the track, causing a coal spill and leaving behind twisted metal.

That spill damaged a small warehouse and a nearby home that now has two broken windows.

No one was hurt.

