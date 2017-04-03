WVEC
Close

School bus driver absences prompt cancellation of some routes in Suffolk

Staff , WVEC 8:14 AM. EDT April 03, 2017

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Suffolk Public Schools canceled some high school routes Monday due to a bus driver shortage.

A spokeswoman for the school division said elementary and middle school routes would be running, although some might be late.

Suffolk Public Schools told parents if their child's bus was one of the ones that would be late, the parent would receive an automated phone call and tex message as usual.

The large number of driver absences comes after a sick out by drivers on March 31 which also left transportation operations affected.

The high school routes affected Monday were: 

King’s Fork High

  • 004/104
  • 010/110
  • 019/119
  • 021/121
  • 025/125
  • 029/129
  • 031/131
  • 033/133
  • 036/136

Lakeland High

  • 003/103
  • 012/112
  • 018/118
  • 020/120
  • 023/123
  • 027/127

Nansemond River High

  • 001/101
  • 004/104
  • 005/105
  • 007/107
  • 008/108
  • 009/109
  • 013/113
  • 015/115
  • 019/119
  • 020/120
  • 022/122

© 2017 WVEC-TV

WVEC

67 drivers call out; 122 school bus routes canceled in Suffolk

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories