School bus driver absences prompt cancellation of some routes in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Suffolk Public Schools canceled some high school routes Monday due to a bus driver shortage.
A spokeswoman for the school division said elementary and middle school routes would be running, although some might be late.
Suffolk Public Schools told parents if their child's bus was one of the ones that would be late, the parent would receive an automated phone call and tex message as usual.
The large number of driver absences comes after a sick out by drivers on March 31 which also left transportation operations affected.
The high school routes affected Monday were:
King’s Fork High
- 004/104
- 010/110
- 019/119
- 021/121
- 025/125
- 029/129
- 031/131
- 033/133
- 036/136
Lakeland High
- 003/103
- 012/112
- 018/118
- 020/120
- 023/123
- 027/127
Nansemond River High
- 001/101
- 004/104
- 005/105
- 007/107
- 008/108
- 009/109
- 013/113
- 015/115
- 019/119
- 020/120
- 022/122
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs