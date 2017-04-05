School bus drivers, teachers heading to city council in Suffolk

(Photo: 13News Now)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Although the school board budgets for school bus drivers' and teachers' salaries and raises, those groups plan to take their fight for higher pay to city council Wednesday.

Council members will review the city's FY2017-2018 operating and capital budget, which includes funding Suffolk Public Schools.

The school board budget is $161 million. School board members are asking Suffolk City Council to provide $2 million more in funding than the city did last year.

The presentation of the city's budget Wednesday will include money allotted for the school division. It is a presentation only. Council members will vote on its adoption in May after a series of public hearings.

Although the city budget could include increased funding for public schools, the council does not decide how the funding is allocated. That decision is made by the school board. School board members could choose to make adjustments to raises.

Bus drivers hope a two-day sickout was enough to get the attention of officials. Their pay is among the lowest in the Seven Cities.

They and teachers intend to have a large presence at the council meeting to keep attention focused on their issues with the school division's leadership.

