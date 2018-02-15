Social media threat brings additional police to Nansemond River High School

Nansemond River High School (Photo: NRHS Facebook Page)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- For the second time in a matter of weeks, extra school resource officers were at Nansemond River High School after a threat appeared on social media.

Principal Daniel R. O'Leary, Jr. sent a letter to the school community Thursday to let its members know about the incident.

O'Leary said that, on Valentine's Day, a staff member found out about the post which was made by a student. O'Leary advised families that the "student in question was identified and immediate action was taken" Wednesday night.

Letter to Nansemond River High School Community about Threat Made by 13News Now on Scribd

The principal went on to write: "At no time, once the information was received, was the student in question present on school campus."

O'Leary stressed the importance of reporting threats that could endanger the school community, especially after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, Florida:

"With the events in Florida and across the nation, it is imperative that all the school stakeholders be vigilant. We strongly urge all students, staff, and parents to continue to communicate information with school officials and local law enforcement. Parents are urged to monitor their child's social media posts and behavior closely."

Nansemond River High School administrators found themselves faced with a similar incident at the end of January when a threat was made.

© 2018 WVEC-TV