SPSA approves $1.9 million for landfill cleanup

Leaky landfill could cost millions

Staff , WVEC 6:55 AM. EDT April 13, 2017

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The cost of cleaning up a landfill in Suffolk could stretch into the millions of dollars.

It's all to remove 80 million gallons of chemically-contaminated water from the landfill. The Southeastern Public Service Authority approved the first $1.9 million contract.

According to our partners at The Virginian-Pilot, that contract is likely to be the first of many.

The cleanup is needed after engineers uncovered a massive build-up of leachate. That's a mixture of water and chemicals from decomposing trash.

The good news here: there is no evidence of damage to the environment.

