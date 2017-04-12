SPSA approves $1.9 million for landfill cleanup

(Photo: 13News Now)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The cost of cleaning up a landfill in Suffolk could stretch into the millions of dollars.

It's all to remove 80 million gallons of chemically-contaminated water from the landfill. The Southeastern Public Service Authority approved the first $1.9 million contract.

According to our partners at The Virginian-Pilot, that contract is likely to be the first of many.

The cleanup is needed after engineers uncovered a massive build-up of leachate. That's a mixture of water and chemicals from decomposing trash.

The good news here: there is no evidence of damage to the environment.

