Stolen car found torched in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A stolen car was found on fire in a field over the weekend.

On Marcy 18 around 10:15 p.m., a woman alerted Portsmouth Police that someone had stolen her black 2004 Dodge Durango.

The car was stolen while the victim was unloading groceries near her apartment, located in the 6500 block of Bickford Lane in Portsmouth.

About 30 minutes later, someone called 911 after they saw a car on fire in a field in the 3700 block of Sleepy Hole Road in norther Suffolk.

The car was fully engulfed in flames when Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews arrived.

Following preliminary investigation, Suffolk Fire Marshal Lieutenant Chuck Chapin has advised the fire was ruled as Arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up.



