Suffolk brush fired ruled as arson

13NewsNow.com (Photo: 13News Now)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Fire marshals have ruled a brush fire as arson in Suffolk.

It happened Thursday on Newport Street behind the Butler Paper Recycling, Inc. facility just after 5 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke about 10 to 20 feet from the facility.

A fire marshal says three juveniles were seen running from the area immediately following the incident. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

(© 2017 WVEC)