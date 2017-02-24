WVEC
Suffolk brush fired ruled as arson

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Fire marshals have ruled a brush fire as arson in Suffolk.

It happened Thursday on Newport Street behind the Butler Paper Recycling, Inc. facility just after 5 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke about 10 to 20 feet from the facility.

A fire marshal says three juveniles were seen running from the area immediately following the incident. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

