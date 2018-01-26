Suffolk, Chesapeake firefighters respond to vacant house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Suffolk and Chesapeake firefighters worked together to put out an abandoned house fire Friday.

Suffolk were called to the 4800 block of South Hampton Roads Trial around 5:56 p.m. for a brush fire. Due to cell tower routing, Chesapeake was also called to the same location.

The abandoned home is located some distance back in the woods, making the caller believe there was a brush fire.

The home was declared a total loss.

Crews had the fire under control by 6:30 p.m.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office.

