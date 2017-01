Suffolk Mayor Linda Johnson (Photo: 13News Now)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- On Tuesday, Suffolk Mayor Linda Johnson will take the oath of office, officially beginning another term as mayor. Johnson won re-election in November.

The city will also elect it's vice mayor at the meeting, and three council members will also be sworn in.

The event is being held at 1 o'clock this afternoon in the city council chambers.