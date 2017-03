Traffic Alert (Photo: 13News Now)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A big crash with some big vehicles... but fortunately, no one was hurt.

Two tractor trailers and two dump trucks were involved in a wreck shortly before 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Holland Road. One eastbound lane is closed while the roadway cleanup continues.

No word on what led to the crash at this time.

