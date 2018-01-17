Suffolk firefighters battled residential blaze

(Photo: Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Firefighters battled a house fire for over an hour and a half Wednesday night.

Dispatch was notified of the incident around 7:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Godwin Boulevard. Crews were able to arrive on the scene by 7:45.

The two story structure was fully involved in flames.

By 9:35 p.m., the fire was considered under control. The single occupant was not home at the time of the fire and is staying with a relative.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated by Suffolk's Fire Marshal's Office.

© 2018 WVEC-TV