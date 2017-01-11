Suffolk Police announces LGBTQ liasions

Detective Rowan and Detective Whitten with the Suffolk Police Department. (Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Suffolk Police Department has announced the appointment of two officers to its LGBTQ liaison program.

Detective Sean Rowan and Detective Tiffany Whitten will become the Department's first liaisons to the LGBTQ community. Officials say the new positions will provide opportunities for any person who feels the need to express their concerns or opinions regarding the manner in which the Suffolk Police Department exercises its mission to serve and protect.

This liaison position will also serve as a resource for members of the LGBTQ community who are victims of violent crimes and crimes motivated by hate.

Detective Rowan joined the Suffolk Police Department in September of 2014 and was promoted to Detective in December 2016. Detective Whitten joined in December 2010 and was promoted to Detective in April 2016.

Detective Rowan and Detective Whitten are currently assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division.

