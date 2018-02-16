Suffolk police identify juvenile found wandering

(Photo: Suffolk Police Department)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- UPDATE: Police identified the juvenile. He was safely reunited with family around 7 a.m. Friday.

The Suffolk Police Department is seeking the identity of a male juvenile found wandering Thursday evening.

Officers said he was found in the 1100 block of Wilroy Road around 8:30 p.m. wearing jeans, a light blue hooded sweatshirt with "Beach Breakers" on the back and a "B" logo on the front. The juvenile was not wearing shoes.

The juvenile is a white male with short blonde hair, believed to be about 17 years old, 5'6" and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk police at 757.923.2350.

