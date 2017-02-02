Suffolk police increasing patrols for Super Bowl weekend

DUI generic. (Photo: KUSA)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Suffolk police say they are going to get defensive against drunk driving during the Super Bowl weekend.

The department will have increased patrols throughout the city to watch out for drivers who may be impaired from drugs or alcohol. Officers will also be on the lookout for reckless drivers and those who are speeding.

"Whether you’re rooting for the Falcons or the Patriots, don’t fumble away your chance to be safe this weekend," the city spokeswoman Diana Klink wrote in a press release.

Officers are also asking you to be on the lookout for drunk drivers and offered the following tips for what you should do if you spot one:

Stay away from them, you never know when they might do something unexpected.

If you have a cellular phone, dial 911 and notify the local authorities. They will ask for your location, direction of travel, and a description of the suspected vehicle.

Most importantly, take care of your own safety and drive carefully, avoiding driving too close to the suspect driver.

