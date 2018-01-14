Suffolk police look for commercial burglary suspect

(Photo: Suffolk Police Department)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person they believe was involved in a commercial burglary.

Officers said the incident happened just before 10 p.m. on January 12.

The suspect went into the BP station located in the 1600 block of Bridge Road and took merchandise from the store before leaving.

If you recognize the person in the photos, or if you have any information you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

