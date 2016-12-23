Suffolk police searching for missing man in need of medical care

Jamel Marino White (Photo: Suffolk Police Department)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Suffolk police are asking for the public's help in locating 33-year-old Jamel Marino White.

White was last seen Dec. 16 walking east in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard by family members. Police say White's family members have not heard from him since.

White is described as a black man, six feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

According to police, White suffers from a medical condition that requires medication he does not have with him.

Anyone who knows where White may be is asked to call 911 or a local police department.