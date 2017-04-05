Suffolk school budget decision looms

(Photo: 13News Now)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- It's a big night for Suffolk school bus drivers and teachers. They have been fighting for bigger raises, and on Wednesday, city council will decide if that is possible.

The school board is asking the city for an additional $2 million in local funding. If they get it, the school board can then make some adjustments to the raises.

Bus drivers hope a two-day sickout was enough to get the attention of officials. Their pay is among the lowest in the Seven Cities.

Expect them to band together with teachers to pack Wednesday night's meeting.

