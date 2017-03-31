Several Suffolk school bus routes canceled Friday

A teacher at King's Fork High School took this photo at 8 am Friday, showing few buses on hand dropping off students. The teacher says that normally, every bus stall is full all the way across the parking lot. (Photo: 13News Now viewer photo)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Due to an extreme number of drivers calling out sick, several school bus routes have been canceled for Friday, March 31.

Parents were notified of the cancelations Thursday evening. Only families who received the message through School Messenger are affected by the cancelations.

In order to accommodate parents, Suffolk schools will be offering an early drop off at all elementary schools at 7:45 a.m.

All student absences that occur on Friday will be excused.

Below is a full list of affected bus routes:

March 31 Bus Route Cancellations

At last count, 48 drivers said they will not be working Friday as part of a planned "sick-out."

An emergency meeting was called by Superintendent Deran Whitney Thursday in an effort to stop the sick-out-- a meeting Whitney did not attend.

"You call for a meeting that you can't show up for and you take a super big raise the way that you did- all his respect is out the window as far as I'm concerned," driver Robin Patterson said.

Bradshaw told 13News Now the Superintendent wasn't at the meeting because he was in another meeting to try and bump up the pay raise from 2.4 percent to 2.5 percent for all bus drivers; including the ones at the top of the pay scale. But drivers like Vera Blackwell say that's still not enough.

"2.5 percent is not enough, especially with the cost of our health care going up," she said.

Drivers were provided with comment cards to write down their concerns. School officials say administrators also recorded drivers' concerns-- notes with responses will be provided to the drivers by email before Spring Break.

Bradshaw says the Superintendent will create a bus driver advisory committee to better handle concerns. Principals will also continue to meet with bus drivers in small groups to talk about discipline and safety issues on the buses.

Tomorrow's sick-out may not be limited to bus drivers. Teachers may join them. Teacher told me 23 already called out at KFHS. @13NewsNow — Jemie Lee (@13JemieLee) March 30, 2017

Parents are asked to consider taking their child to school, or at least wait with them at the bus stop until a bus arrives.

At least one Suffolk school is showing light attendance because of the lack of buses. A teacher sent 13News Now photos showing near-empty hallways before class at King's Fork High School.

Near-empty hallways Friday morning at King's Fork High School in Suffolk. (Photo: 13News Now viewer)

