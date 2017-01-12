Suffolk Walmart evacuated for smell of gas

The Walmart located in the 6200 block of College Drive in Suffolk was temporarily evacuated for the smell of gas on Jan. 12, 2017. (Photo: 13News Now)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Walmart in Suffolk was temporarily evacuated Thursday after someone smelled gas at the store.

Authorities received an emergency call around 1:10 p.m. reporting the smell of gas at the store located in the 6200 block of College Drive.

Store employees were able to evacuate the property before firefighters arrived. Columbia Natural Gas also responded and found the odor was coming from a heating unit on the store's roof.

The store was reopened to employees and customers shortly before 2 p.m. No one was injured.

