Tip helps Suffolk police arrest man seen stealing from cars overnight

(Photo: Suffolk Police Department)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Suffolk Police say a concerned citizen's tip led to the arrest of a man accused of stealing from cars in the Graystone Reserves neighborhood.

Someone called 911 just before 3:30 a.m. on August 22, saying they saw three people tampering with a neighbor's car on Redgate Drive.

When officers responded, they found two people matching the description provided by the concerned citizen.

Following the investigation, 22-year-old Khalia Mohammed David from Portsmouth, was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny, two counts of Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of Burglary Tools.

Police say additional charges and arrests are possible.

Police are reminding people that “If you see something, say something.”

The Suffolk Police Department would also like make citizens aware of their “Lock It…Don’t Lose It” campaign to remind people of the three main reasons why residents should always lock their car doors:

Loss of valuables is the most obvious reason to lock your door. Thieves look for crimes of opportunity and prime targets are unlocked vehicles with GPS devices and electronics, cell phones, jewelry, weapons, money and other valuables in plain sight. Possible entry to your home. If you leave your doors unlocked with a set of house keys or garage door opener in the glove compartment, it could be easy for the thieves to possibly enter your home, and you could become further victimized. Do it for the neighborhood. While the Suffolk Police Department is happy to know that people feel secure in their neighborhoods, they stress that public safety is a shared responsibility. If we tend to keep our cars or homes unlocked, word gets around and this is an open invitation for possible future crime.



© 2017 WVEC-TV