One person seriously injured in Suffolk crash

(Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- An accident in Suffolk caused part of Portsmouth Boulevard to close Wednesday.

The crash happened at Portsmouth Boulevard and Suburban Drive just after 11 a.m. Emergency crews arrived to find a car had rolled over and ejected an adult male from the vehicle. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed in both directions for a time, but as of noon, all lanes were back open.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

