Truck strikes train trestle in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- No one was hurt after a truck hit a Norfolk Southern Railway train trestle in Suffolk on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were alerted to the accident around 12:14 p.m., which happened in the 1300 block of Holland Road.

The car-carrier truck had two vehicles on board at the time of the accident. Investigators say it is still wedged under the trestle.

This isn't the first time a truck has been involved in an accident at this location. Last August, a tractor-trailer struck the same trestle.

Holland Road is currently closed at that location as crews work to determine the structural safety of the trestle. Public Works is preparing detours for motorists in the area.

