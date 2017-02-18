Two families displaced following Suffolk apartment fire

Crews battle fire at Harbour Breeze Apartments located in the 3900 block of Breezeport Way in Suffolk on Feb. 17, 2017. (Photo: Suffolk Fire Department)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Two families have been displaced from their home following an apartment fire in Suffolk.

On February 17 at 7:28 p.m., an emergency call came in reporting a fire at the Harbour Breeze Apartments located in the 3900 block of Breezeport Way, city officials said.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke showing from the side of the apartment building. The fire was contained to the kitchen area and was under control at 8:14 p.m.

Officials say two adults and two children that lived in the upstairs apartment have been displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Three adults and two children that lived in the downstairs apartment were displaced but did not require assistance.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking.

No injuries were reported.

