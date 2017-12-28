WVEC
Close

Two people rescued from overturned car in Suffolk

Two people survive a wild crash in Suffolk

Staff , WVEC 7:36 PM. EST December 28, 2017

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Two people had to be pulled from an overturned car in Suffolk.

According to officials, the accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 3900 block of Holland Road.

The man and woman in the car were removed from the car and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. 

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories