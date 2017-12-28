Two people rescued from overturned car in Suffolk

(Photo: Suffolk Police)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Two people had to be pulled from an overturned car in Suffolk.

According to officials, the accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in the 3900 block of Holland Road.

The man and woman in the car were removed from the car and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

