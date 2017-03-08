Volunteers needed to help Keep Suffolk Beautiful

(Photo: The City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The city needs you to help keep Suffolk clean.

Keep Suffolk Beautiful is launching its Great American Cleanup campaign. The campaign will run from March until June. Its purpose is to help encourage people to get outside and volunteer to help keep the city beautiful.

Litter grabbers, gloves, safety vests, and bags will be provided by The Suffolk Litter Control Office.

Once the clean up is complete, the Litter Control Office will arrange for any bags and debris to collected.

"It's a great way to help out the community. Maybe you are a high school student needing community hours, maybe you are a church group wanting to get more involved in your neighborhood, or maybe you walk your dog and want to pick up some litter as you go," said Wane Jones, Litter Control Coordinator. "Whatever your reason for wanting to help Keep Suffolk Beautiful, we will support you with equipment and collection."

If you would like to organize a team community cleanup, you can request "Team Up to Cleanup" yard sign for your front yard. The phone number provided on the sign will direct callers to the Litter Control Office, they will then inform any interested people of when and where the cleanup will happen.

For more information, call Suffolk Litter Control at (757) 514-7604 or email littercontrol@suffolkva.us.

© 2017 WVEC-TV