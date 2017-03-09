Warning: 24 cars ransacked overnight in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Suffolk Police are sending a warning to residents, after at least 24 cars were ransacked overnight.

The thieves hit up several neighborhoods, including norther Suffolk and areas of Godwin and Portsmouth Boulevards.

Police say in the overwhelming majority of these instances the vehicles had been left unlocked.

Suffolk Police say there are 3 main reasons why residents should always lock their car doors:

Loss of valuables is the most obvious reason to lock your door. Thieves look for crimes of opportunity and prime targets are unlocked vehicles with GPS devices and electronics, cell phones, jewelry, weapons, money and other valuables in plain sight.

Possible entry to your home. If you leave your doors unlocked with a set of house keys or garage door opener in the glove compartment, it could be easy for the thieves to possibly enter your home, and you could become further victimized.

Do it for the neighborhood. While the Suffolk Police Department is happy to know that people feel secure in their neighborhoods, they stress that public safety is a shared responsibility. If we tend to keep our cars or homes unlocked, word gets around and this is an open invitation for possible future crime.

