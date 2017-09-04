WAVY helicopter pilot killed in motorcycle crash

(Photo: Suffolk Police Dept.)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Our friends at WAVY are mourning the loss of a dear colleague, following a weekend crash in Suffolk.

67-year-old Steven Louis Decker passed away after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car shortly before 6:30 Sunday evening, in the 1100 block of Carolina Road.

Decker received emergency medical treatment at the scene by Suffolk Fire and Rescue, and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the car was unhurt. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

WAVY reported Monday that Decker had been the TV station's pilot and mechanic of Chopper 10 for 17 years.

"He could tell you about every blade, bolt, and bearing that made our helicopter a formidable presence in the skies over Hampton Roads," WAVY said in an online posting.

Here at 13News Now, our thoughts and prayers go out to Decker's friends, family, and co-workers during this difficult time.

