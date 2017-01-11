Wilroy Road shut down after box truck t-bones car in Suffolk

Police investigate after box truck t-bones car in Suffolk on Jan. 11, 2017. (Photo: City of Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A driver has been charged after allegedly causing a two-vehicle accident in Suffolk Wednesday morning.

Diana Klink with the City of Suffolk said an emergency call came in shortly before 7:30 a.m. reporting an accident involving a car and box truck in the 1200 block of Wilroy Road.

After investigating, it was found that the driver of the car reportedly failed to yield while turning off Williams Road onto Wilroy Road, which resulted in the car being t-boned by the box truck. The collision caused the box truck to overturn, Klink said.

The driver of the car was taken to Sentara Obici Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has been issued a summons for failure to yield.

The driver of the truck chose not to go to the hospital.

Wilroy Road was shut down in both directions for about one-and-a-half hours. It has since reopened.

