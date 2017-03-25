Woman accused of stabbing man causing critical injuries

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police arrested a woman who is accused of stabbing a man Friday night.

Officers said Terrell Bailey, 41, had critical injuries as a result of the stabbing that took place shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Pleasant Street. Bailey's wound was to his torso.

Medics flew him to the hospital.

Police charged 36-year-old Sonya Stevenson with Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Shoot, Cut, Stab or Wound. She was in Western Tidewater Regional Jail Saturday with no bond set.

Investigators said Bailey and Stevenson know each other.

