background of zebra crossing (Photo: charnsitr, Charnsitr)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Medics took a woman to the hospital after a car hit her Friday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Constance Rd.

Police said woman was in the middle of a crosswalk when the the car hit her. The driver stayed there.

Officers expected the woman to survive.

