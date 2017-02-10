16-year-old girl injured in hit-and-run incident in Virginia Beach

Va. Beach Police (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A 16-year-old girl was injured in a hit-and-run incident Friday morning in Virginia Beach.

Tonya Pierce with Beach Police said an emergency call came in at 7:18 a.m. reporting the incident at the intersection of Dahlia Drive and Independence Boulevard, near Green Run High School.

A silver Nissan sedan driven by a black female made a slow turn into the teen, bumping her and knocking her down. The teen then stood up and exchanged words with the driver, who then drove off, Pierce said.

The teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a minor injury.

