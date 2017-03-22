20-year-old pleads guilty in Virginia Beach sex trafficking case

(Photo: Western Tidewater Regional Jail)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A 20-year-old Virginia Beach woman pleaded guilty to a sex trafficking charge on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Jasmine Campbell and her alleged co-conspirators provided at least two women with several drugs like Cocaine and Heroin in order to get them to have sex with paying clients in local hotel rooms.

Court documents also say Jasmine helped get customers by posting advertisements on Backpage.com and drove the victims to the places where they would have sex.

Campbell will be sentenced on September 19.

© 2017 WVEC-TV