3,000 lose power during bitter morning cold

Staff , WVEC 6:45 AM. EST January 03, 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Repairs are done after a power outage in the Bow Creek area of Virginia Beach, according to Dominion crews on the scene.

They just need to test everything before flipping the switch.

The outage left 3,000 customers in the dark on a very bitter night.

As of 6:30 a.m., 2,471 customers were still without power.

