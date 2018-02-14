75 couples renewed their vows in the Virginia Beach Cavalier Hotel

The Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- On Valentine's Day, 75 couple's renewed their wedding vows in the iconic Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach.

From a couple who won a honeymoon at The Cavalier in 1953, to couples whose parents helped build the hotel, the couples each had unique stories related to their personal experiences at the hotel.

The Cavalier has been open since 1927 and has hosted over 1,000 weddings and uncountable honeymoons.

On Valentine's Day, the 75-couples were the first guests at the renovated hotel before it officially opens to the public on March 7.

The hotel underwent an $80 million renovation.

Throughout the day the lucky couples experienced the grandeur of the property which included spa treatments, cocktail tastings, a renewal of vows officiated by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam. Guests also had a party in the landmark Crystal Ballroom, and a complimentary overnight stay.

