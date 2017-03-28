Accused murderers to be tried as adults after shooting spree in Virginia Beach

In the Barrel (Photo: djordjenikolic)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Two people accused of going on a shooting spree in November and December 2016 will be tried on First Degree Murder charges as adults.

Angelo Worlds and Nicholas Cates were 17 years old at the time of the shootings. Cates already turned 18. Worlds will be 18 on March 31.

Virginia Beach police officers said during a nine-day period, Worlds and Cates took part in a series of shootings that left two people dead and many others hurt.

A third person, 19-year-old Maurice Boney, was charged in connection to one of the killings. A grand jury indicted him.

The majority of the shootings happened in the Scarborough neighborhood, which sits between Shipps Corner Road and Holland Road.

Worlds faces the following charges:

First Degree Murder

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of Felony (4 counts)

Aggravated Malicious Wounding (3 counts)

Cates faces these charges:

First Degree Murder

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

All charges were certified to the grand jury which will take up both cases on April 17.

