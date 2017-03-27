Aquarium: Bone found by children likely bottlenose dolphin skull

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Experts at the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center believe bone found by children at the Oceanfront is the back of a a bottlenose dolphin's skull.

Heather Berggren's children found the skull between rocks near the 1st Street Jetty.

“They came home screaming, 'We found a skeleton on the jetty!” said Berggren.

Ten-year-old Madison Lachman was the first to see it the skull while the children were exploring.

“I was like, 'Oh, my gosh!'" recalled Madison. "I just got really scared.”

Berggren inspected the bone when the children brought it to her.

“I was shocked it was so intact," Berggren told 13News Now. “We started turning it all different other ways and started coming up with other things it could be."

Their guesses ranged from a pelvis to a whale vertebra but also included the skull of a dolphin which, it appears, was correct.

