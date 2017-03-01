ATF, State Police assist with warrant in Virginia Beach

(Photo: Tony Church, 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Several law enforcement agencies descended on a Virginia Beach neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say they were serving a warrant. The ATF, Virginia State Police, and Virginia Beach SWAT were among the agencies to serve the warrant in the Twin Canal Village, near South Independence and Lynnhaven.

There's no word on who authorities are looking for, or if a suspect was taken into custody.

Photos from the scene

