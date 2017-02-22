Attorney for accused wife killer withdraws bond hearing request

Joseph Vincent Merlino (Photo: Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The defense for a man accused of killing his estranged wife withdrew its request for a bond hearing Wednesday.

Joseph Merlino is charged with Second Degree Murder. Police said he assaulted Ellie Tran on Valentine's Day at her home on Stillmeadow Court. Tran died in the hospital on February 15.

Investigators spent days inside Merlino's house on Warner Hall Drive. Members of the bomb squad also were there, and firefighters in hazmat suits went in and out of the house.

Police said there were no visible signs of Trauma on Tran's body. The medical examiner's office was working to determine the cause and manner of death.

A determination of hearing for Merlino's case is scheduled for March 7 which will determine a preliminary hearing date.

