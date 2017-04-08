Bank robbed in Virginia Beach Saturday morning

Bank @lantec on Independence Blvd. (Photo: Google Street View)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) - Police are investigating a bank robbery that took place Saturday Morning in Virginia Beach.

According to a police spokesperson, this happened at about 10:23 a.m. when a masked male entered the Bank @lantec branch located at 501 S. Independence Boulevard, near Edwin Dr., across from the entrance to Mt. Trashmore

The suspect reportedly demanded money, and after obtaining it, fled on foot. No weapons were displayed and no injuries were reported.

Police described the suspect as a black male, possibly in his 20s, dressed all in black.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is encouraged to callthe CrimeLine at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by texting "VBTIP" and the information to CRIMES (274637).

