Barbershop employee gets life in prison for killing coworker with knife

Police say 45-year-old Edward Brooks stabbed Derell Stephens at Members Barber and Salon November 7, 2015. 35-year-old Stephens died at the hospital. (Photo: Virginia Beach Police Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A judge sentenced Edward Brooks to life in prison for stabbing his Members Barbershop and Salon coworker in 2015.

Brooks was accused of stabbing Derrell Stephens after talking about the TV show "American Horror Story."

In November 2015, the two had an exchange of words and Stephens walked away from Brooks.

Brooks began talking with another coworker and customer about the television series, claiming he would show them a real "American Horror Story."

He stabbed Stephens later that day. Stephens died that evening.

According to police, the men did not get along due to an argument months earlier over money from a dominoes game.

A jury found Brooks guilty of First Degree Murder and recommended life in prison.

Brooks had no criminal record before the 2015 incident.

