Barricaded person in custody after two officers hurt serving warrant in Va. Beach

Louisa Avenue off Virginia Beach Boulevard on June 13, 2017. (Photo: Rick Dillow, 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Two police officers were hurt while they were serving a warrant in Oceana Gardens Tuesday morning.

Master Police Officer Tonya Pierce said one officer was shot. The other officer had minor injuries that weren't related to the shooting.

Medics took both to the hospital.

The officer who was shot was hit in his shoulder and was undergoing surgery at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

VB Police Union Pres says ofc is in surgery & was shot in shoulder. Describes mood in hospital as "hopefully tense". More @ 12. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/GYxiXG17RH — Steven Graves (@13StevenGraves) June 13, 2017

Pierce said the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Ohio Ave. The accused shooter holed up in a home there for hours after the officer was hit. By 12:20 p.m., police had taken that person into custody.

BREAKING: According to police one person from the home is in custody. It's still an active scene however. #13NewsNow — Elise Brown (@13EliseDBrown) June 13, 2017

The department set up its mobile command at the corner of First Colonial Road and Michigan Avenue.

Virginia Beach Police Department's Mobile Command set up at First Colonial Road and Michigan Avenue.

Pierce said the department asked people in the area to say inside their own homes. A reverse 9-1-1 call alerted people to the situation.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools spokeswoman Laruen Nolasco told 13News Now that buses serving families in Oceana Gardens have not been able to pick up students and were re-routed. The student who were affected attend First Colonial High School, Lynnhaven Middle School, Virgnia Beach Middle School, and Birdneck Elementary School.

Nolasco said the school division sent messages to families in the area to notify them of the issue. VBCPS is waiting to see if the police department gives it the "all clear" so it can send buses into the neighborhood.

Tried to walk down Louisa, was turned around but here's some video pic.twitter.com/8OuEuaSNog — Elise Brown (@13EliseDBrown) June 13, 2017

© 2017 WVEC-TV