Beach arena fuels new entertainment district ideas

File photo of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach's arena deal could be the start of a brand new entertainment district.

It's fueling a broader vision to turn 19th Street into a year-round attraction. The idea is to draw tourists, convention-goers, and their money.

It's up to the city to figure out how it all should shape up. Officials tell The Virginian-Pilot some ideas that are being passed around include a new hotel and a field house.

The city is already accepting proposals to redevelop the old Dome site at 19th and Pacific.

© 2017 WVEC-TV