Beach police collect over 3,000 pounds of prescription drugs

Prescription drug collection container (Photo: Virginia Beach Police Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Beach Police says it has collected thousands of pounds of medication as part of its Prescription Medication Take Back Program.

Since its start in June of 2015, the program has collected 3,761 pounds of prescription medication, with 2,533.5 pounds collected in 2016 alone.

Police have also added secure sharps containers to the collection boxes so citizens can dispose of them safely.

Officials say medication that is not disposed of properly pollutes water supplies and can cause harm to children, pets and others.

Collection containers are inside all four Virginia Beach Police Department precincts and are available seven days a week.

Precinct locations are as follows: