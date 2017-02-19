Bicyclist hit by car in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A bicyclist is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Virginia Beach Sunday, officials say.

According to Virginia Beach Dispatch, an emergency call came in reporting the incident at 8:30 a.m. The bicyclist was reportedly hit at the intersection of Laskin Road and Winwood Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital. The extent of the person's injuries is unknown at this time.

