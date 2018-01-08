Burst pipe closes Virginia Beach SPCA

(Photo: Virginia Beach SPCA)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A pipe burst inside the Virginia Beach SPCA Monday, causing a power outage and significant damage to the organization's network server.

As a result of the rupture above the information technology room, Communications & Marketing Manager Mike Lawson said the shelter was closed. Not only were parts of the building along Holland Road left without power, they also were without water.

Because the servers were down, the SPCA was not able to process adoptions or field any phone calls.

Lawson indicated the pipe burst was related to the weather.

