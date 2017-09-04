Business blues as summer season winds down at the Oceanfront

Visitors enjoy the boardwalk on the Oceanfront on Labor Day. (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) - Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer and on Monday, the Oceanfront was lined with thousands of people enjoying one last beach day before school starts.

While many say the beach has been packed all summer long, some businesses at the Oceanfront say was a slower than normal summer.

"It seems like the tourist trade wasn't as busy as this year as it has been," explained Linda Barksdale.

Barksdale works at Mimi's Italian Ice and More on the boardwalk. Her daughter owns several of the stands, and Barksdale works at them. She said this summer, it's been off-and-on; some days were very busy and other days it was dead.

Barksdale isn't the only one who feels this way. Melanie Walsh owns a Kona Ice stand. This is her first year putting a stand at the boardwalk, and she doesn't know if she will do it again next year.

Walsh explained, "What we have thought -- being an ice vendor on the Oceanfront -- business hasn't been what we thought."

She expected her staff to be making snow cone after snow cone, seven days a week.

Walsh thinks the weather slowed down business.

"June was very rainy, very wet," she said. "July was hot this year, so I think that kept a lot of people away from the beach, and August didn't have the traffic."

13News Now did reach out to the Virginia Beach Visitor's Center to see if statistics show this year was slower than previous years. The center was closed due to the holiday, but we were told those numbers will be provided by Tuesday.

© 2017 WVEC-TV